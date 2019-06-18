Josh McCown Joining ESPN As NFL Analyst, Will Appear On Multiple Shows

Josh McCown is out of the NFL, and he wasted no time before finding his new job.

McCown will join ESPN as an NFL analyst, According to a release from the network on Monday following the quarterback’s retirement. He will appear on “SportsCenter,” “NFL Live,” and other ESPN productions.

McCown entered the league in 2002 and played his final years in the league for the New York Jets.

I can’t wait to see what McCown does on ESPN. The man is insanely intelligent and he’s universally loved throughout the league. (RELATED: Quarterback Josh McCown Retires From The NFL)

He seems like the perfect kind of guy to join ESPN on TV. Football fans know him as a proven commodity. He knows the game and he seems like a great fit for the network.

This was clearly a match made in heaven because it happened pretty much immediately following his retirement.

I’m all for more and more athletes hanging up their cleats and getting on TV. The great ones are outstanding at providing a perspective your average commentator just can’t give fans because they didn’t play.

Something tells me McCown will be right up there with the best of them.

You can catch his debut on ESPN tomorrow.

