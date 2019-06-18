Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Sheer Blue Dress At 2019 Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous sheer blue dress to the 2019 Royal Ascot in Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve sheer overlay with a blue silk slip underneath that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William and other members of the royal family in the parade ring on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with her hair pulled up into a bun, a gorgeous light blue hat, silver clutch and silver high heels. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

It didn’t matter what direction the dress was viewed in, the detailing was absolutely spectacular.

Middleton always looks perfect no matter what the occasion. Most notably, she got everyone’s attention when she stepped out Monday wearing a beautiful black and white coat dress to the Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.