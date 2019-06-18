Katie Gorka Could Become The Next CBP Press Secretary 

Katharine Gorka, the wife of former Trump White House aide Sebastian Gorka, is expected to become the next Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press secretary.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders revealed to CNN on Tuesday that Gorka is expected to be tapped as the next press secretary for the agency. It’s not clear when exactly she will begin her job, but a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suggests she has already secured the position.

“Katie has been a valuable member of the DHS team, helping to advance the Department’s mission of preventing targeted violence and countering terrorism, regardless of ideology. We look forward to her continued service with the Department in her new positon at CBP as we work to secure the border and enforce our nation’s immigration laws,” a DHS spokesperson wrote in a prepared statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

If chosen, Gorka would become the latest hire in the Trump administration’s major immigration staff shakeup, which seeks to put migration enforcement in a “tougher direction.”

President Donald Trump in June tapped Ken Cuccinelli, the former Virginia GOP attorney general of Virginia, to lead the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The president fired former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in favor of now-acting secretary Kevin McAleenan in April. Trump also named former ICE acting director Thomas Homan as his new “immigration czar,” but it’s not clear yet if he is accepting the position.

Much like the other recent hires, Gorka holds hardline views on immigration.

Gorka already boasts an immigration resume within the Trump White House. She served on Trump’s transition team for Homeland Security after the 2016 election, and then became a DHS policy adviser in April 2017. (RELATED: Mexico Braces For Sudden Influx Of Illegal Immigrants Under Trump Deal)

Her husband, Sebastian Gorka, is a more widely known figure who used to work within the Trump White House. Sebastian served as the deputy assistant to the president during the first few months of the Trump administration, and is also known as an immigration hardliner.

