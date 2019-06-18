Marc Gasol Drinks Wine During Toronto Raptors Championship Parade

Marc Gasol made a very embarrassing decision during the Toronto Raptors championship parade Monday.

Gasol and the Raptors won a ring after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the finals this season, and that’s of course a reason to celebrate. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

However, the talented big man pulled a taboo move during the parade. He chugged from a bottle of wine! Wine!

Watch the absurd moment below.

Marc Gasol is chugging wine on the parade bus. Legend (via @djlateknight) pic.twitter.com/rg5LSEq3OL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2019

Is this fencing or is this basketball? Is Gasol a bruiser down low or is he some rich woman at a country club? Does he make his opponents physically pay the price or is he worried his high school crush won’t text him back?

Wine is fine for the latter in all of those scenarios above. It’s not fine for an NBA champion during a parade.

If you’re not drinking a beer or straight from a bottle of champagne, then you’re not doing it correctly.

I’m not saying Gasol should be suspended for sure for drinking wine during the parade, but I do think we need to keep all options on the table.

Clearly, there’s something off with anybody who would willingly choose to drink a bottle of wine over a cold Miller Lite or any other beer during a championship parade.

It’s about as soft as one can get.

If the Raptors had any pride and respect for themselves at all, Gasol would be suspended for at least 10 games. The organization can’t risk other players getting the idea drinking wine over beer is an acceptable decision.

