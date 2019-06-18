Melania Dazzles In Gorgeous Yellow Jumpsuit At Rally In Florida

Melania Trump was definitely a vision Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous yellow jumpsuit at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the bright canary yellow number with a scoop neck and bell sleeves as she joined President Donald Trump on stage to introduce the president at the rally to kick-off his 2020 re-election campaign. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the beautiful look with loose hair, yellow high heels, and a silver belt. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“It has been my honor to serve as First Lady of this incredible country for the past two years. And I’m excited to do it for six more!” FLOTUS told the crowd.

.@FLOTUS stuns in a vibrant yellow JUMPSUIT at President Trump’s re-election campaign Kickoff rally in Florida. Mainstream media will never give the First Lady the credit she deserves for ANYTHING. She’s Incredible!

pic.twitter.com/4at5TUYNzP — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) June 19, 2019

“I’m proud of all that my husband, his administration, and my entire family have done on behalf of the American people in such a short time,” she added. “He truly loves this country and will continue to work on your behalf as long as he can.”

