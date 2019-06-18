MSNBC Guest: Trump Is ‘Enacting Terror On Families’ By Enforcing Immigration Laws

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Tuesday on MSNBC that President Trump is “enacting terror on families” by moving to deport illegal immigrants.

“What Donald Trump did yesterday, what he announced via Twitter — and this may sound hyperbolic to some folks — it was a terroristic act,” Glaude said, adding: “He is terrorizing families in communities who think they’re going to be snatched away from their kids, who have to walk around daily wondering whether an [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agent will show up at work and snatch them, and then they won’t have their family.”

Trump said in the announcement that ICE officials will begin mass deportations next week of the millions of illegal immigrants living in the country. “They will be removed as fast as they come in,” he tweeted. (RELATED: Mexico Releases The Details Of Its Immigration Deal With Trump)

Glaude continued: “He is announcing his campaign, instead of calling people rapists, he is announcing his campaign by enacting terror on families who are often really close and productive members of communities around this country. It’s horrifying.”

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle responded in agreement, “Because he thinks it works. Because he’s a salesman.” Earlier in the segment, Ruhle implied Trump shouldn’t talk about shutting down the border and enforcing immigration laws because it results in a surge of desperate migrants attempting to cross the southern border before it’s too late.

“A highly publicized operation could mean these pictures of ICE agents arresting parents with children,” she said. “And we know, when the president threatens to build the wall and completely shut down the border, that is when we see a massive influx of migrants trying to get in before they can’t.”

Follow Rachel Stoltzfoos on Twitter