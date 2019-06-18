Need A Luggage Scale? These Are The Top Four Based On Reviews!

Airline travel can be very stressful. The last thing you need to worry about is if your bag will meet the weight requirement. To avoid unnecessary fees, it is best to weigh your bags prior to getting to the airport. There is nothing worse than having to rearrange your luggage at the airport. The easiest way to contend with this issue is to invest in a good luggage scale. The best products are hand held digital grips with straps you wrap around the handle of your bag. When you turn them on, they list the bag weight on the grip. Good luggage scales are lightweight, portable, and easily stashed in your carry-on. With so many types of scales to choose from, it is hard to know where to start. According to Travel Gear Zone, four of the top digital luggage scales are currently available on Amazon. When purchasing a scale, make sure you pick one that is easy to read and produces weights in both pounds and kilograms to comply with travel regulations outside of the US. In no particular order, here they are:

1. Etekcity Digital Hanging Luggage Scale – The Etekcity is made for avid travelers and only costs $8.99 on Amazon. This scale weighs 4.8 ounces and can measure bags up to 110 pounds. No advanced set-up is necessary. Just attach it to your bag and it lists the weight immediately. Based on the reviews, this is the people’s choice for hand-held luggage scales. Amazon shows over 4,800 reviews on this product and the average rating is 4.7 out 5 starts. Comments include “simple and effective,” “very accurate – only 1/10 of a pound off from airport scale,” and “perfect for all travelers.” The device has an LCD screen that includes a temperature reading and battery indicator. The battery is included.





2. Tarriss Jetsetter Digital Luggage Scale – The Tarriss Jetsetter has a 110 lb/50 km capacity and the LCD screen includes an auto-shutoff feature. The screen shuts down after 30 seconds of use. The durable steel hook closure steadies your bag enabling accuracy. The product claims to be within 0.2 lb and 0.1 km of the airport scales. The Tarriss Jetsetter comes with a lifetime warranty. The product has a 4.5 out 5-start rating on Amazon and sells for $14.97.





3. Meter Backlight LCD Display Luggage Scale – This hand-held scale includes a clear, bright back-lit screen function allowing equal visibility for day and night travel. The mechanism is powered by the included 3 volt lithium battery. Readouts show when the battery needs to be replaced. It is Amazon’s Choice for luggage scales. Priced at $8.99, reviewers declare it is “money well spent for peace of mind.”





4. Camry 110 Lbs Luggage Scale with Temperature Sensor – Like the others, the Camry is a hand-held device with an ergonomic design for ease in lifting. With accuracy within 0.1 lbs, this scale received an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 3,600 reviews on Amazon. One purchaser stated readers should “stop comparing the other 1000 options and buy” this one. Amazon currently has the Camry price reduced to $9.98.





Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com