Celebrate Paula Abdul’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Paula Abdul’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 57-year-old singer/actress’ day, we searched the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been so many of them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Born in San Fernando, California, the dancer got her first big break in the entertainment business while in college when she became a Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader. In just a few short months, she dropped out of school and joined The Jacksons to choreograph their 1984 “Torture” video. And the rest, as they say, is history. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Then in 1988 she stepped out from behind the scenes and in front when she recorded her own music with her album “Forever Your Girl.” Her single, “Straight Up” became a huge hit and made her a household name and world-wide celebrity.(RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

During her career, she’s also appeared on the small screen a handful of times. Most notably, on the hit Fox reality TV series “American Idol” as a judge from 2002 until 2009. I have to admit, I loved her on that show. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

On top of all that talent, she is drop-dead gorgeous. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Here’s to hoping this is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Paula! (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)