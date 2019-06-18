SB Nation Says Mike Leach ‘Briefly Accepted’ The Job To Be The Tennessee Football Coach

SB Nation dropped a very interesting tidbit about football coach Mike Leach in a recent profile for the upcoming Washington State football season.

According to the article about what could happen for the Cougars this season, SB Nation wrote that the legendary coach “briefly accepted the Tennessee head coaching job in December 2017, and it can be hard to win your players back after something like that.” (RELATED: Mike LeachTweets About Sasquatch And The First Guy To Hear A Parrot Talk)

Here’s the thing about this comment from SB Nation, we all knew there was speculation he might go to the Volunteers. There was plenty of chatter about that. There was even talk he’d take the job if offered.

However, I don’t remember hearing anything about him actually agreeing to take over the program, and I can’t find anything to suggest he did.

The fact SB Nation even talked about getting trust back makes it seem like they’re very confident in their assertion. Plus, they know their stuff. They’re a solid publication, and they get the facts right.

Why haven’t we heard anything about this before? Was Leach really this close to getting a job in the SEC?

Imagine the content. Leach in the SEC, which I’ve wished to happen for years, would be the kind of situation that’d get me my own private plane.

It’d be a nonstop stream of entertainment. He’s already the most entertaining man in the sport and he does it in the far less noticeable PAC-12.

I’ll now have to carry it with me for the rest of my life knowing that Leach apparently got insanely close to a major SEC job, but it never happened.

We’ll always have to wonder about what could have been. Pour one out tonight in sadness as we have to ponder what Leach in orange and white would have been like.

