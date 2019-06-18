Schumer Urges Senate To Vote On Foreign Interference Security Measures

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging the Senate to pass an amendment that would include election security in the National Defense Authorization Act. The NDAA is a defense Bill that the Senate is expected to start “considering” later in the week.

Several bills have been brought forward by both republicans and democrats that include some form of security measures in the case of foreign interference in future elections. This is a direct response to the Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign. (RELATED:Rep. Byrne: Americans Have Had Enough Of Phony Investigations From Congress)

Senator Schumer said, “This is a national security issue, make no mistake about it. It belongs in the NDAA.”

“And If protecting our elections from foreign interference isn’t a national security issue, then what the heck is? I urge, strongly urge McConnell to let senators have a vote on these amendments so we can do the right thing for our democracy.”

