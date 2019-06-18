This Summer’s Craze: How Versatile Galvanized Tubs Are Changing The Game

What is a galvanized tub? It is a metal tub coated with a zinc covering to prevent corrosion. In the past, these tubs were primarily used for feeding farm animals. For years, they were commonly re-cycled or up-cycled for other purposes. Today. people buy new galvanized containers in all different shapes and sizes to use for storage or to add a decorative element. The trendy items are quite versatile. Here are a few of the best uses for galvanized tubs.

1. Use a tub to serve drinks at a party.

Bird Rock Home Double Wall Round Beverage Tub. It is crafted from the highest crafted 18/8 steel. The elegant hammered silver design is practical as well. The double wall keeps everything cold on the inside without making your table wet by sweating on the outer wall. This beautiful three gallon tub holds up to 12 bottles of your favorite beverage, making it perfect for any small gathering. The 5-star rated Bird Rock Home Tub currently sells for $67.99 at Amazon. Find the shape and size you want, and fill it with ice and your favorite drinks. The steel container helps keep them cold for hours. Many manufactures add extra sealant to the edges of galvanized tubs to prevent them from leaking. One example is the It is crafted from the highest crafted 18/8 steel. The elegant hammered silver design is practical as well. The double wall keeps everything cold on the inside without making your table wet by sweating on the outer wall. This beautiful three gallon tub holds up to 12 bottles of your favorite beverage, making it perfect for any small gathering. The 5-star rated Bird Rock Home Tub currently sellsat Amazon.





2. Grow plants, flowers, and herbs in them for self-contained gardens.

They make beautiful planters! It is a great way to add interest to different areas of your property. In this instance, you might want something larger. The Behlen Country Round End Stock Tank holds has a 49 gallon capacity. The reinforced container has sidewalls built from high-quality premium sheet metal with a bottom constructed from heavy 20-gauge galvanized steel.

Add the heavy zinc coating and you have a corrosion-resistant container that will last for years. The manufacturer recommends drilling a couple of small holes in the bottom for proper root drainage. This larger tub earned 4.3 out of 5 stars and currently sells for $131.75 on Amazon. While this larger tub is a fantastic addition to you garden, they also are wonderful for party beverage containers. My sister-in-law set up two of these for a backyard party and they kept several cases of beverages cold all day long. Reviewers called them “the perfect shape,” “awesome planters,” and great for “container gardens.” A few purchasers said they were perfect for creating urban gardens.





3. Store firewood for fire pits, brick pizza ovens, or indoor fireplaces.

Amazon’s Choice is the Achla Design oval tub measuring 21 X 15 X 10-1/4 inches. It spans a width of 24 inches with the attached steel handles. The Achla oval tub received a 4.1 out of 5 star overall rating. The reviews are exceptional on using it for decorative storage. It can be placed on the ground, indoors or out. It also looks fabulous on a stand. Purchasers stated, “It does just what we needed it to do.” It is “quite sturdy,” “holds plenty of logs,” is “high quality,” and they are “happy with purchase.” You can purchase the Achla Design standard oval galvanized steel tub from Amazon for only $37.99.





