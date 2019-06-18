Three Officers Wounded In Shootout At The Border, Suspect Killed

Three police officers were wounded in a shootout involving Border Patrol agents, police and a suspect, Monday morning.

An officer was patrolling Lohman avenue around 2:30 a.m., in El Paso, Texas, when he encountered “a suspicious person,” the Las Cruces Police Department said, according to the Washington Examiner.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, reportedly opened fire when the officer confronted the individual. The officer suffered a gunshot wound, then drove himself to a local hospital following the encounter, according to the Examiner.

The suspect then unsuccessfully tried to carjack the vehicle of a delivery driver near a local Home Depot, Police said.

Border Patrol agents from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office as well as Las Cruces station reportedly responded to the scene at around 4 a.m.

The suspect was uncooperative when confronted by the authorities, reportedly “firing multiple rounds” towards responding officers, according to a statement released on Facebook by the Las Cruces Police Department. (RELATED: Trump Replacing Top Immigration Chief With Ken Cuccinelli)

“Multiple agencies responded to the scene and located the suspect near The Home Depot. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody and gave multiple commands, but he was non-compliant. Officers fired non-lethal munitions but they, too, were largely ineffective,” the statement reads.

“It’s believed the suspect fired at least one round toward officers before they responded with multiple rounds,” it continued.

Two more officers were injured in the engagement and were left with “not life-threatening” wounds, according to the statement.

Authorities declared the suspect dead at the scene, the statement says.

A spokesman from the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed that the suspect was killed by lethal ammunition fired by law enforcement.

