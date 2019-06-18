Trump Acknowledges Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio For Kavanaugh Fight, Crowd Concurs

President Donald Trump acknowledged the role South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Florida Senator Marco Rubio played in ensuring the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump made the comments at Tuesday night’s campaign kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida after touting his frenetic pace of judicial nominations and confirmations. After calling out Democrats who “want to pack the court with far left ideologues” and “radicalize our judiciary,” Trump recalled how they tried to use Christine Blasey Ford’s decades-old sexual assault allegations to derail Kavanaugh’s nomination.

WATCH:



“They didn’t just try to win,” Trump said of Democrats. “They tried to destroy him with false and malicious accusations.”

“And thank you Marco, and thank you Lindsey, wherever you may be,” Trump said, looking for the two men as the crowd quickly went from booing Democrats to cheering the two senators as they stood. “Thank you, great job. Thank you.” (RELATED: Protesters Scream At Lindsey Graham As He Talks To Reporter After Hearing)

“Yeah, Lindsey Graham was doing okay in South Carolina,” Trump quipped. “Not great. Now he’s through the roof. Great. Thank you. Great job. Thank you. Great people. Great people. All of them.”

“They tried to ruin the family of now Justice Kavanaugh,” he continued. “They tried to ruin his career. They tried to ruin his life. They even wanted to impeach him on fraudulent charges. Those charges were a fraud. He did nothing wrong. All in pursuit of political domination and control.”

Graham later called his passionate Senate Judiciary Committee defense of Kavanaugh’s confirmation last September “one of the highlights of my career.”

