‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Begins Wednesday Night On The Paramount Network At 10 EST. What Should Fans Expect?

Wednesday night is the moment we’ve all waited for, and it means “Yellowstone” season two has finally arrived.

Tonight at 10 EST, we’ll settle on our couches and return to the ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce, Beth, Jaime, Rip and the rest of the crew.

It’s finally time for chaos to be unleashed, and this is the moment we’ve waited nearly a year for. Tonight, lines will be drawn, sides will get picked, and the Dutton family will fight on a million different fronts in order to defend what’s theirs. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

“Yellowstone” is without a doubt one of the greatest shows ever made. It’s about a family who’s willing to kill if it comes to it in order to protect their empire.

Defend it at all costs, my friends. Defend it at all costs.

Now, we’re finally back. What should you expect as the viewer? Well, that’s going to be simpler than you might expect.

I can’t give you anything in terms of specific plot developments (other than my prediction Jaime will kill Sarah), but you can expect all hell to break loose. (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

It’s going to be a war. It’s going to get ugly. It’s going to have fans on the edge of their seats. That much I can promise you for sure.

Tune in tonight at 10 EST to watch the season two premiere.

