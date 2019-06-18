Zoe Saldana Turns 40 Years Old

Zoe Saldana’s birthday is June 19. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Zoe Saldana is an American actress and dancer born in New Jersey. When she was nine years old, her father died in a car accident and the family moved to the Dominican Republic. While there, Saldana discovered her love for dancing.

She reportedly gave up dancing because she didn’t have the feet for it. After dancing, she took up theater and performed with the group Faces in Brooklyn, New York. During her time with Faces, Saldana got exposure after appearing in an episode of “Law And Order.” (RELATED: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director Opens Up About Wild Year: Disney ‘Had The Right To Fire Me’)

She went on to grab her first film role in “Center Stage.” Other notable movies she’s appeared in include “Crosswords,” “Drumline,” and “Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl.”

Her first breakthrough role came when she starred in “Avatar” and was considerably raised when she grabbed the role of Gamora in “Guardians Of The Galaxy.”

Check out her photos below.