Trump’s Fourth Of July Plans Include Air Force One Flyover: Report

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration will include Air Force One flying over the National Mall, according to sources aware of the plans.

The celebratory events, dubbed “A Salute to America” by the president, are intended to be similar to France’s Bastille Day celebration that Trump witnessed in 2017, sources told The Washington Post.

Trump would not be aboard Air Force One when the jet flies over the National Mall, the sources said. (RELATED: Feminist Group Will Fly Baby Trump Balloon During President’s Fourth of July Speech)

He announced in February that 2019’s Fourth of July celebration would be “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”

“It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial,” the president tweeted. “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

The event will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. In addition to the annual fireworks displays, Trump promised “an address by your favorite President, me!’

Trump canceled a 2018 Veterans Day planned military parade — an event that he became interested in after witnessing a similar parade during a visit to France — after learning about its high price tag.

The president also mentioned his Fourth of July celebration Tuesday at a rally in Orlando.

“By the way, on July 4th in Washington D.C., come on down! We’re going to have a big day,” Trump told the crowd, according to WaPo. “We’re going to have hundreds of thousands of people.”

Not everyone is thrilled about the celebratory plans, however.

Democratic Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico, Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland wrote a letter to Trump on Tuesday voicing concerns over the cost of the celebration and asking for details on how much the event would cost and where the funds would come from.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow Mary Margaret on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.