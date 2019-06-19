‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Reportedly Had A Girlfriend While On The Show

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Jed Wyatt has been accused of having a full-fledged relationship during the filming of the current season of “The Bachelorette.”

Haley Stevens, 26, claimed she and Jed had been in a relationship for four months and that they even traveled to the Bahamas together before he left for “The Bachelorette,” according to a report published Tuesday by People Magazine.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” Stevens told People. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Buys Hannah B. An Engagement Ring Weeks Before End Of Show)

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” she added. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

I haven’t liked Jed since the beginning of the show, ever since he sang for Brown and wasn’t good in any capacity. That could be the reason why his singing career hasn’t taken off. When are guys going to learn that two-timing girls never ever works out in their favor?
