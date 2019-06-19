‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Reportedly Had A Girlfriend While On The Show

Jed Wyatt has been accused of having a full-fledged relationship during the filming of the current season of “The Bachelorette.”

Haley Stevens, 26, claimed she and Jed had been in a relationship for four months and that they even traveled to the Bahamas together before he left for “The Bachelorette,” according to a report published Tuesday by People Magazine.

"We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.," Stevens told People. "He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we'd be stronger on the other side because of it."

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” she added. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

This lines up exactly with the narrative Jed told Brown on the show , but the new revelation that he had every intention of being with this girl when he got off the show is a little sketchy. It just feels slimy and wrong.