Bella Thorne Hits Back After Being Criticized By Whoopi Goldberg Over Released Nude Photos

Bella Thorne defended her decision to post her nudes Tuesday after receiving criticism from Whoopi Goldberg.

Goldberg criticized Thorne, 21, for taking the photos in the first place on Monday’s episode of “The View,” according to a report published by Page Six.

The view is trash pic.twitter.com/cmm00YrXuA — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 19, 2019

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are, don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg said. “When they’re hacking you, they’re hacking all of your stuff. So whether it’s one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available for any hacker that wants it.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)

“If you don’t know that in 2019, that this is an issue … You cannot be surprised that someone has hacked you, especially if you have stuff on your phone,” Goldberg added.

Someone stole @bellathorne’s nudes and the stupid witches at the View blamed her for it. Revenge porn happens to so many women and girls… they’re shaming all of them. God that show is awful. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 19, 2019

Thorne took to Instagram to express her disbelief over Goldberg’s comments and revealed she plans to cancel an upcoming appearance on the ABC morning talk show.

“Dear whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and sadden by your response to my leek [sic],” Thorne wrote on her Instagram story alongside a video directed at Goldberg.

“Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting. So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen?”

Thorne posted her own nudes on social media Saturday in retaliation to an alleged hacker who was attempting to blackmail her.