REPORT: Bradley Cooper Is Not Focusing On Dating Post Break Up With Irina Shayk

Actor Bradley Cooper is not focusing on his love life post break-up with model Irina Shayk.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, split earlier this month after dating for four years, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight. Instead of jumping into the dating world, the two are focused on figuring out how to co-parent the child they share together.

“Bradley and Irina are feeling a sense of freedom and both are relieved to find time to focus on their careers and spend quality time with their daughter,” a source told ET. “They are 100 percent on the same page about making sure their daughter is happy and well cared for.”

“Both have time-consuming jobs and sharing custody of their daughter will be the best situation for all of them,” the source added. “Dating right now isn’t a priority for either of them, their focus is their daughter and their careers.” (RELATED: Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Have Reportedly Called It Quits)

The source also admitted that Cooper and fellow “A Star Is Born” actress Lady Gaga are still as close as ever.

“The breakup has been consuming and jumping back into a relationship at this point is not Bradley’s first priority, but he and Gaga have a deep friendship,” the source said.

Everyone has been pushing for Cooper and Gaga to be together since the performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars. I am one of those people. While the two have denied the romance rumors and called their palpable chemistry “acting,” I’m not sure I believe it for a second.

It seems like a such a fairytale ending and you know how much everyone loves a good ending. Here’s to hoping one day we will see Gaga and Cooper together in real life.