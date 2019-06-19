Brett Favre Says He And Aaron Rodgers Used To Be ‘Strong Enemies,’ Are On Good Terms Currently
Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers are on very good terms these days.
The former Green Bay Packers legend said the two men used to be “strong enemies,” but all these years later they’re “very good” these days on a recent appearance on the “Wilde and Tausch” show, according to WTMJ. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Chug Beer ‘Finally’ Have A ‘Talent’ Better Than Him)
“I’ve been able to see a different side of him, a non-playing side. I think he’s at a much better place in his life right now, which is great for him, and I think great for the Packers,” Favre added.
It’s wild how much of a roller coaster these two have been on from a relationship standpoint. It’s no secret the two didn’t get along for a very long time, and Favre infamously said it wasn’t his job to mentor the current Packers star.
Sometimes in sports, competition can foster a bad atmosphere between individuals. It can get even worse in this case because the perception was that Rodgers essentially forced Favre out of town.
That’s certainly not a great way to make friends. We also know Rodgers might not be the easiest man on the planet to work with. It’s not hard to see at all how these two ultra-talented quarterbacks struggled to get along.
I might hate the Packers, but it is pretty cool for fans of the organization to see Rodgers and Favre iron out their differences.
I’m still team Favre but it’s neat all the way around that these two men are coming together for the betterment of the Packers and the fanbase.