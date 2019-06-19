Brett Favre Not Coming Out Of Retirement After Social Media Post, Instagram Was Reportedly Hacked

Brett Favre isn’t actually coming out of retirement after all.

According to TMZ on Tuesday, the Instagram post from the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback claiming he was going to play in the NFL in 2020 was the result of his account getting hacked.

You can see the now deleted post below.

I think we all knew this was either going to be a prank or a joke. As much as everybody loves Favre, he’d be 50 years old when the 2020 season gets underway. (RELATED: Brett Favre Says Bart Starr Sent Him Letters After Every Single Game)

Even for a workhorse like himself, I don’t think the numbers add up well for him to ever play again. Guys that age are more likely to break bones than throw touchdown passes.

Having said that, could you imagine the news cycle if Favre was actually going to take an entire year to get ready for the 2020 season?

He’d get lit up in a real game, but it’d be must-watch television to see if anybody would try to sign him. I have no doubt his arm could still launch a ball 60 yards if he had to.

Now, taking a hit in a pocket might send him to the hospital, but that’s a different story than being able to spin it downfield.

I guess what little optimism we had Tuesday of seeing him play again on Sundays is officially over. It would have been pretty fun to watch it all unfold, but I guess it’s important to recognize we still live in a world rooted in reality.

Enjoy retirement, Favre!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter