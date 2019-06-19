Representatives For Britney Spears Deny Deleting Positive Instagram Comments

Fans of pop singer Britney Spears accused her team of deleting positive comments from her Instagram account.

Both Spears’ mom and her team have spoken out about allegations made by fan account AbsoluteBritneycom, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight. The account claimed that Spears’ team deletes positive comments in order to “keep up the illusion that she needs help.”

“They were all so quick to remove all comments before but now all the sudden they are leaving all negative ones but removing positive ones!” the account added. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

Spears’ mother appeared to agree with the fan account leaving her own comment that said, “I can’t believe u just posted this because I had a friend tell me the same thing! I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn’t find mine, which I JUST POSTED???”

Although fans and Spears’ mom believe that something is going on, representatives for Spears claimed nothing out of the ordinary is happening.

“We unequivocally deny the absurd allegations that we have promoted negative statements or deleted positive posts from Instagram and are considering appropriate action,” a representative told Entertainment Tonight.

Spears spent the month of April in a mental health facility to cope with her father’s ongoing illness.