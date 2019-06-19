Burgess Owens: Democratic Party Should Pay Restitution To Black Americans

Former NFL player Burgess Owens suggested the Democratic Party should pay reparations to black Americans in congressional testimony Wednesday, because of the “misery” that party has brought to his race.

“I used to be a Democrat until I did my history and found out the misery that that party brought to my race,” Owens, now an author and Fox News contributor said, before going into an in depth review of some of those miseries, for him personally as a descendant of slaves and for black Americans over decades. (RELATED: Black Witness Booed For Testifying Against Slave Reparations)

WATCH:



“I do not believe in reparations,” he added. “Because what reparations does is, it points to a certain race, a certain color, and points them as evil and points the other race, my race, as one that is not only becomes racist, but also beggars.”

“I do believe in restitution,” he continued. “Let’s point to the party that was part of slavery, KKK, Jim Crow, that has killed over 40% of our black babies, 20 million of them.”

“State of California, 75 percent of our black boys can’t pass a standard reading and writing test. A Democratic state. So yes, let’s pay restitution. How about a Democratic Party pay for all the misery brought to my race and those — after we learn our history — who decide to stay there, they should pay also. They are complicit. And every white American, Republican or Democrat, that feels guilty because of your white skin, you should need to pony up also. That way we can get past this reparation and recognize that this country has given us greatness. Look at this panel. Doesn’t matter how we think. Doesn’t matter our color. We have become successful in this country like no other because of this great opportunity to live the American dream. Let’s not steal that from our kids by telling them they can’t do it.

Another black witness, Quillette columnist Coleman Hughes, also testified against reparations, prompting boos from the crowd. Hughes argued reparations would “insult” black Americans by making them “victims against their consent,” and further divide the country.

The House Democrat hearing was held to discuss a bill introduced by Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, which would commission a study on reparations payments. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, who is running for president, introduced a companion bill in the Senate. A number of Democratic presidential candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, have endorsed the bills. Former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke has also pledged his support.