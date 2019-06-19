Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Three Miscarriages And How It Effected Her Relationship With God

Carrie Underwood opened up about how she suffered three miscarriages in less than two years and how she kept it to herself because she didn’t want people to think she was complaining.

"I've always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed," the 36-year-old singer shared Wednesday in People magazine.

"I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family," she added. "I have Mike [Fisher], I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don't want to complain, ever."

Underwood continued, while explaining that the whole experience made her have a heart-to-heart with God.

"But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why," the "Jesus, Take The Wheel" singer shared.

It all comes after the “Cry Pretty” hitmaker announced the exciting news earlier this year that she had given birth to her second son with husband Fisher, Jacob, and she couldn’t be happier.

“There is a thing about motherhood that makes you feel like, ‘Okay, if I can do that, I can do anything,” Underwood said. “And I feel like I’m a little older, a little wiser. This isn’t my first rodeo.”