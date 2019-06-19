Here’s How To Celebrate The Fourth Of July In DC This Year

If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July this year in Washington, D.C., the Trump Administration has a full day planned out.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced the details of the Independence Day celebration in a press release Wednesday. The event will take place on the National Mall where President Donald Trump will speak and honor America’s armed forces. It will begin July 4 at 11:45 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

The Independence Day celebration will include a parade that kicks off on Constitution Avenue NW, followed by a celebration called “Salute to America,” which will honor America’s five service branches. A concert will hit off in the evening on the West Lawn, and the day will end with a fireworks display. (RELATED: Trump Delivers Fourth Of July Message)

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

There are also new places available to view the fireworks display, according to the press announcement. The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the World War II Memorial and the Constitution Gardens will all be open and available as places to see the fireworks.

“There is no more appropriate place to celebrate the anniversary of American independence than among the Nation’s monuments on the National Mall and the memorials to the service men and women who have defended the United States for the past 243 years,” Bernhardt said in a statement Wednesday. “For the first time in many years, the World War II Memorial and areas around the Reflecting Pool will be open for the public to enjoy a stunning fireworks display and an address by our Commander-in-Chief.”

Air Force One will fly over the National Mall during Trump’s “Salute to America,” and U.S. military planes will take part in the celebration as well.

