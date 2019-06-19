Celebs Back Bella Thorne After Whoopi Goldberg Slams Her Over Nude Photo Release

Celebrities like Lucy Hale and Dove Cameron backed Bella Thorne after she hit back at Whoopi Goldberg, who attacked her for posting nude photos of herself after a hacker threatened to release the photos.

“Good for you baby girl, I am so proud of you for speaking up, ” Hale’s message to the 21-year-old former Disney star read in a screenshot Thorne shared on Instagram Wednesday. “This breaks my heart but you’re making a difference for other girls and women.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)

A second message from actress Lily Rose Depp read, “Amen!! Proud of you for what you did and how you’re speaking out about it. You’re absolutely right and anyone saying otherwise is just wrong, living in another century, and clearly completely unconcerned by what repercussions words like that might have as it relates to young people and how they view their sexualities and bodies.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Makes A Sickening Amount Of Money Off Instagram. Here’s Why That’s Wrong)

Rose continued, “Sending [you] love and I would’ve done the same thing!!”

Madison Beer wrote, “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Why aren’t we talking about the men who betrayed our trust and humiliated us? Why aren’t we saying shame on them for doing something so nasty and mean.”

Beer continued, “We clearly trust those we send anything risky to as people in the public. So thank you for saying this. The conversation should be about our trust being betrayed and being humiliated.

Thorne captioned her post, “When [your] friends come out of the woodworks to support [you] is all u need to be brave. PART ONE and thank u @dovecameron for speaking up SO much on this matter and posting on your grid.”

While Dove Cameron took to Twitter to call out Goldberg specifically.

“Where is the support for young women. I love women. Everyone should love women,” Cameron wrote. “Don’t be an asshole! Sexuality is part of being HUMAN. but judgment and objectification is not. Ugh, I can’t handle to ugly. @WhoopiGoldberg please, be better. I don’t even have any kind words for you.”

where is the support for young women. i love women. everyone should love women. don’t be an asshole! sexuality is part of being HUMAN. but judgment and objectification is not. ugh, i can’t handle to ugly. @WhoopiGoldberg please, be better. i don’t even have any kind words for you https://t.co/one0sCBOzp — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 19, 2019

It all comes after the “Shake It Up” star released several video’s calling out the host after Goldberg suggested the actress should have known better.

“Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants them,” Goldberg explained on “The View.” “And if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry, your age does not — you don’t get to do that.”

“Shame on you,” Thorne replied on her Instagram story. “I don’t really wanna go on ‘The View’ anymore because I don’t really want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality.”