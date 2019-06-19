Chip Roy: House Democrats Have Agreed To Vote On Trump’s Emergency $4.5 Billion Border Supplemental Request

House Democrats have agreed to bring President Donald Trump’s border supplemental request to the floor for a vote, according to a press release from Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy Wednesday.

Trump requested an emergency $4.5 billion border supplemental in May, which aims to help the humanitarian crisis at the border. The money would be used to provide more space for minors, develop short-term processing for asylum seekers, keep the National Guard at the border and more. It would not be used to further building the border wall.

“From conversations I had today with Democratic House leadership and appropriators, I understand that earnest negotiations are underway to bring President Donald Trump’s border supplemental request to the floor for a vote,” Roy said according to a press release. “I’m told that vote could happen within a week.”

Week after week, @HouseDemocrats have refused to do even the bare minimum to address the humanitarian crisis on the border. Despite what @RepMcGovern is saying on the floor right now, I’ve been requesting and pressing for this since early May. Why wasn’t hum. aide done in May? https://t.co/aRnJTFf6Z7 — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) June 19, 2019

This border bill is an “important first step” in addressing the crisis at the border, according to Roy. He spoke about his efforts to “get House Democrats to do the bare minimum to address the humanitarian crisis on our southern border,” according to the release. (RELATED: House Democrats Pass A Disaster Relieve Bill After Republicans Blocked Legislation)

Roy has been outspoken about getting the Democratic House majority to put the border supplement to a vote. Roy kept the House in session until 4 a.m. on June 13 trying to get the House to approve what he said would fix the migration crisis at the southern border, Dallas News reported.

Roy then forced a vote on a motion Tuesday in an attempt to push House Democrats into bringing the $4.5 billion bill to the floor, The Hill reported.

“While I remain skeptical we will get what is needed, I am encouraged my Democratic colleagues are finally taking the humanitarian crisis on our border seriously,” the statement read. “We should have voted on and passed this supplemental last month after [Office of Management and Budget] Director [Russ] Vought sent it to congressional leadership May 1. This supplemental is not for a border wall, but for humanitarian aid.”

Follow Shelby on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.