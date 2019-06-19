ESPN Releases Awesome Video Of Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

ESPN recently dropped an incredible video of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The three-minute-long video takes viewers through the past college football season when pretty much everybody was overlooking Lawrence.

Everybody was focused on Alabama. The Crimson Tide looked like a lock to win the national title. Lawrence and Clemson had other plans as he lit them up in the championship game. (RELATED: Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension)

Watch the awesome video from ESPN below. It’s just what you need in order to prepare for the upcoming season.

It’s truly crazy just how badly Clemson stopped Alabama last season in the title game. It was absurd. If you all remember, I told everybody who would listent tha Dabo Swinney and the Tigers could take Nick Saban.

Nobody wanted to listen. Everybody thought they knew better than me. Well, how’d that work out in the end for everybody?

The Tigers walked away with a trophy.

At this point, you’d have to be an idiot to think Clemson won’t be coming with everything they have in 2019 for a repeat.

Dabo is absolutely going to have his guys ready to roll, and Lawrence is a gigantic part of that equation.

Here’s what I also know for sure: Nobody will be overlooking them this time around. The eyes of the country are now fully locked upon the Clemson Tigers.

