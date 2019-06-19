‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Begins Filming In Northern Ireland

Cameras are rolling on a “Game of Thrones” prequel.

According to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, filming has begun in Ireland on the untitled prequel. It’s believed the plot will take place several thousand years before the original series. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Obviously, that means none of our favorite characters will be featured.

According to the same report from EW, it’s believed the most “likely” premiere date for the series if it gets picked up after the pilot is most likely spring of 2021.

I know that I’ve harped on the finale of the original series a ton, but I’m still super pumped for however many prequels HBO gives us.

I really am. Let’s not pretend like “Game of Thrones” wasn’t an incredible series just because the finale sucked, although I’d understand it if you felt that way. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

We still got several years of great content with HBO at the helm, and I fully expect the prequels to live up to that high standard.

It’s also believed the prequels will show the origin of the white walkers, which is something that will make fans very happy.

We didn’t get to learn nearly enough about the Night King before his season eight death.

Keep checking back for more updates on the prequels. You know I’ll be keeping you all updated and hyped with as much excitement as possible.

2021 might be a few years out, but it’s going to be a fun time if HBO drops several prequels for us.