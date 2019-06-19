High School Athlete Selina Soule Sidelined By Transgender Athletes

High school track athlete Selina Soule lost a chance to be noticed by college scouts after she was forced to compete against two biological boys — she placed eighth, two spots below what she needed to advance to the regional meet.

We talked to Soule about her frustration in competing against biological boys, the consequences for her college career, and the backlash she’s experienced for speaking up for herself.

“Currently, in Connecticut I am the only girl who is speaking out,” she told The Daily Caller. “Everyone else is too afraid.”

