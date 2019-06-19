Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey Says Chris Paul Hasn’t Asked To Be Traded

You can 100% expect Chris Paul to still be playing on the Houston Rockets next season.

There had been some chatter about Paul wanting out of Houston due to a fractured relationship there, but that’s apparently not the case at all. According to the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday night, general manager Daryl Morey made it clear Paul and his representatives haven’t asked to get shipped out of town.

“It’s definitely not true. It’s ridiculous,” Morey explained to the Houston Chronicle.

I’m inclined to believe Morey here. Chris Paul is 34, nearing the end of his NBA career and has around $120 million in guaranteed cash left on his deal. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

There aren’t exactly a ton of teams lining up to put that kind of contract on their books. Even if Paul wanted out, it might not even be a realistic option.

Plus, the Rockets are one of the best teams in the league. They’re without a doubt in the conversation for top-five teams in the league.

I’m not sure any other elite team would take Paul due to the massive amount of money he’d count against the cap for.

The whole idea of him wanting to get traded just seems incredibly unrealistic.

It sounds like he’s a lock to be in Houston next season, and I fully expect the Rockets to be another top team in the league with Paul and James Harden on the court together.

