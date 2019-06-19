Los Angeles Lakers Trying To Trade Players, Buy Draft Picks And Free Up Cap Space

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing everything possible to free up a ton of salary cap space.

The Lakers are trying to dump everybody remaining on the roster other than Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James, according to ESPN. They’re also trying to buy second round picks, which wouldn’t count against the salary cap. (RELATED: Pelicans Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers For Lonzo Ball And More)

This would allow them to have $32 million in salary cap space. With that kind of money they could easily sign another star player to help LeBron James.

The Lakers really are doing everything in their power to get LeBron James as much help as possible, and it’s just the latest sign they’re in win now mode.

They dumped multiple players and picks for Anthony Davis. Now, they’re apparently trying to get as much open room on the books as possible.

With that kind of cash, they could take a serious run at Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving or Jimmy Butler. Add one of those players with King James and Davis, and you’re setup for some serious success.

It’s crazy how the Lakers were atrocious last season, and now they lead the NBA title odds. In the world of college sports, things sure do change quick.

Two years ago, Lonzo Ball was supposed to be the future in Los Angeles. Now, he’s in New Orleans and Anthony Davis is teammates with LeBron James.

In sports, you best always expect the unexpected. The Lakers are out here trying to make some serious moves, and the league will go crazy if they get it done.

The 2019 NBA season might be the most anticipated one in recent memory, and I’m here for it.

