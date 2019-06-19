Madison, Wisconsin Named The Best City In America For Recent College Graduates

Madison, Wisconsin is apparently the best place in the country for recent college graduates.

According to rankings from USA Today, Madison was the only city in America to score an A+ overall for recent grads. Lincoln, Minneapolis and Arlington all followed with A overall scores. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The grades were determined by population, unemployment, affordability, activity and social. Madison scored an A+ in every category except affordability, which got a B+.

Well, I can’t disagree with these rankings. Obviously, Madison is the best city in America for young people. It’s nonstop party with plenty of beer and opportunities.

What more could you even want? As somebody who has lived in Arlington and Madison, I can promise you Madison is about a billion times more affordable.

A six pack of beer back home is borderline free. Here, in the swamp of Washington D.C. and the surrounding areas, you might need to get a loan in order to buy an ice cold six pack of beer.

In Madison, you’re between two gigantic lakes, there are bars absolutely everywhere, the University of Wisconsin is there, it’s relatively cheap and the weather is incredible during the summer.

Sure, it can get a little cold, but it’s that bitterness in the middle of winter that gives us our edge and keeps us sharp.

If you haven’t been down State Street in Madison, then you’re absolutely missing out. Grab some brats, grab some beers, see the sights and catch a Badgers game. I promise you won’t regret it at all.

Madison is one hell of a fun place, and it absolutely deserves to be at the top of the list.

