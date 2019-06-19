Museum Guards Say Trump’s Portrait Will Require Extra Security

Everything in Trump’s world is BIGGER and BETTER and drenched in GOLD.

Even the toilet on his private plane is gold.

So it only makes sense that President Donald Trump‘s impending portrait at the National Portrait Gallery would require extra-special security.

A Mirror spy was perusing the Portrait Gallery this week and began chatting up the guards protecting the portraits of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, whose portrait, while beautiful, doesn’t even look like her. One guard remarked that visitors have already tried to desecrate the portraits. During visitor hours, guards stand vigilant by the portraits at all times.

A guard on a different floor said the museum expected that they will need several guards to watch over Trump’s portrait. He joked that maybe it would be a good idea to build a wall around Trump art, which is only fitting for the wall-hungry president.

If the president’s Hollywood star is any indication of what’s to come, multiple guards will be a must. Detractors have taken to it with a sledgehammer and a pickax. They’ve sprayed it with black paint. They’ve ‘sticker’d’ it with negativity. They’ve spit on it. They’ve painted “Putin’s Bitch” over it in gold. Humans have urinated on it. Dogs have left piles of poop.

Each POTUS has a portrait created at the beginning of his first term in the White House, which means Trump’s is coming. Private donors typically fund the portrait. For example, the Obamas portraits were paid for by famous director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

Considering the vitriol surrounding Trump in Washington, protection of his portrait is sure to be the biggest, beefiest, one of a kind displays ever needed in the history of the American presidency.

Hopefully whoever paints it will get the hair right.

No doubt, guards are already primed to keep an eye out for CNN’s Jim Acosta.