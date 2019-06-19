US Navy Explosives Expert Says Weapon Resembling Iranian Mine Used On Tanker Attack

The mine detonated on a Japanese oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz “bears striking resemblance” to Iranian mines, a U.S. Navy explosives expert said Wednesday.

Fifth Fleet explosives expert Commander Sean Kido told reporters at a U.S. Navy Central Command (CENTCOM) facility in the United Arab Emirates that the damage done to the vessel Kokuka Courageous had been carried out by a “limpet” mine, Bloomberg reported.

“The limpet mine that was used in the attack is distinguishable, and it’s also strikingly bearing a resemblance to Iranian mines that have already been publicly displayed in Iranian military parades,” Kido said.

The mine, named “limpet” because it functions like a mollusk that sticks fast to the surface of an object, according to The New York Times, was affixed above the water line to the tanker’s hull by a magnet.

To prove its claims, U.S. Central Command also released video of what it said is an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps patrol boat removing a non-detonated mine. The black-and-white footage shows the boat pulling alongside the Kokuka Courageous.

WATCH:

U.S. Central Command Statement on June 13 Limpet Mine Attack in the Gulf of Oman. https://t.co/9S9s3tqHST pic.twitter.com/d71d7d0HOK — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 14, 2019

The U.S. has said Iran was behind an attack on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping canal through which 40% of the world’s oil transits, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: Two Oil Tankers Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz As US And Iranian Tensions Fray)

While the source of the explosion on the second vessel, the Norwegian-owned Front Altair, has not been confirmed, U.S. officials said they believe Iran is the culprit based on “intelligence, the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation” and “recent similar Iranian attacks on shipping,” according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Fox News reported.

Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami denied the allegations.

“The accusation against Iran is totally a lie and I dismiss it firmly,” he told Far news.

U.S. Navy officials said they also have fingerprint evidence from the attack.

Follow Whitney on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.