Celebrate Nicole Kidman’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Nicole Kidman’s birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the 52-year-old actress’ day, we scoured the internet to find her most unforgettable and hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some jaw-dropping ones. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the "Big Little Lies" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she lived in Sydney, Australia, and at the young age of 16 started to pursue an acting career after she decided to drop out of high school. It wasn't long before she landed a role on the big screen in the Australian Christmas favorite "Bush Christmas" in 1983.

But it wasn't until she scored the female lead in Tom Cruise' racetrack romance "Days of Thunder" in 1990 that she became a household name and worldwide celebrity.

The “Top Gun” star and Kidman hit it off on the set, and on December 24, 1990 the two tied the knot. (RELATED: Happy German-American Day! Here’s A Bunch Of Photos Of Heidi Klum)

During her career she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times. One of my absolute favorites of hers would be the historical romance "Far And Away" in 1992 alongside Cruise. It is directed by the fantastic Ron Howard and I can't recommend it enough.

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Nicole!