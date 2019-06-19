New York County Clerk Is Refusing To Give Driver’s Licenses To Illegals, Despite New Law

Erie County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns said he will not issue licenses to illegal aliens in defiance of a new New York Law, according to a local outlet.

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the Green Light Bill Monday, which allows illegals to obtain driver’s licenses, WIVB4 reports. Kearns adamantly disapproves of the bill. He’s seeking legal representation to build a case against the State of New York and gathering protection in case he is sued. (RELATED: New York Approves Driver’s Licenses For Illegal Immigrants)

Kearns’s letter to Erie County Attorney Michael Siragusa expressed his discontent with the law’s “inconsistency to federal law.” He also said, “I will not be granting driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants” and he expects to be sued by the state “either way.”

Here is the letter Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns sent to Erie County Attorney Michael Siragusa, asking for legal representation in a lawsuit over the state law that gives undocumented immigrants drivers’ licenses. pic.twitter.com/u1QmS4mymH — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 18, 2019

Kearns is one of the most outspoken critics of the bill in the Empire state, but public opinion appears to favor his point-of-view. A Sienna College Poll concluded that 53% of New Yorkers opposed Green Light before it became law.

“The only reason to be against this all along has been xenophobia and fear,” said Jennifer Connor, an organizer for Green Light.

“We will come after you if you don’t uphold the law because of racism and xenophobia,” Connor also said.

Kearns told a local outlet that Green Light is a direct violation of the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, which gave illegal immigrants the opportunity to obtain legal status in exchange for barring them from government welfare assistance.

Another argument he brought up was the absence of funding for training. He says his office will not be able to read or differentiate between “195 passports,” the outlet reported.

Connor said there are more than 900,000 illegals in New York, 200,000 of which may apply to the DMV.

“The law is well crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver’s licenses. As the state’s attorney and chief law enforcement officer, my office will vigorously defend it,” New York State Attorney General Letitia James told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Cuomo’s office referred The Daily Caller News Foundation to the Attorney General’s office for comment.

