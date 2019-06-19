Ocasio-Cortez Discovers More Exciting Household Objects

Your first name

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on QVC to review household appliances with Dick from “At Home With Dick.”

The Congresswoman was excited to talk about her Green New Deal on the program as well as learn more about simple everyday kitchen items, after her recent discovery of the garbage disposal.

Dick may have a hard time trying to explain how these basic appliances work.

Watch and see how this wacky QVC episode spirals out of hand.

