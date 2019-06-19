O.J. Simpson Says His Top Fantasy Football Options Are Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield And Todd Gurley

O.J. Simpson had some more insight on his views for people on Twitter, and this time it involved fantasy football.

The legendary running back, who beat a double murder charge in the 1990s, tweeted Tuesday that his top option for fantasy football was Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately, with Tyreek Hill’s status “up in the air,” Juice has had to look at Baker Mayfield and Todd Gurley as potential number one options.

Taking an early look at fantasy football. @PatrickMahomes was my clear #1 but with @cheetah status still up in the air I am debating @bakermayfield or @TG3II. What do you think? Am I missing someone? — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 18, 2019

It’s honestly hard to believe these tweets are real and that O.J. is even on Twitter. He’s tweeting about the playing status of a player accused of domestic violence and the impact of his presence on the field!

The fact this website is free to use is simply mind-boggling. Again, Simpson successfully got off after being accused of hacking his ex-wife and her friend to death. (RELATED: O.J. Simpson Denies Having Sex With Kris Jenner, Says All The Stories Are ‘Bogus’)

I’m not a PR expert, but I might advise Simpson to not tweet about whether or not Tyreek Hill, who faced brutal domestic violence allegations in college, will impact Patrick Mahomes’ value.

Also, if you’re not already following O.J. on Twitter, then you’re missing out. So far, he’s talking about “getting even” with people, not having sex with Kris Jenner and setting the record straight.

I don’t care what you think of the trial against him. The dude has increased Twitter’s entertainment factory by about a factor of 10 in less than a week.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

I’m hanging onto every single word O.J. says online, and I can’t wait to see what he says next. We’ll have to see if he has any time to search for the real killers in between all the tweeting.

Let’s never forget, that’s really his primary mission in life these days.

