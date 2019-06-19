REPORT: Kyrie Irving Has ‘Ghosted’ The Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics sound like they’re about to lose Kyrie Irving.

Irving opted out of his deal for the upcoming season as he tests the free agency market, and now he’s apparently cut off communication with the team. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

The Boston Globe reported that the talented point guard has “essentially ghosted” Boston, according to Yahoo Sports on Monday.

I think we all knew this was coming. It’s been talked about for a long time how Kyrie has wanted out of Boston and was likely headed to the Knicks or possibly even the Lakers to join up with LeBron.

The dude is the best player on Boston’s team, but you wouldn’t even really know it from his social media presence.

His Instagram has virtually no Celtics signs at all. Generally speaking, that’s not a great sign for a team when your star player pretends like he doesn’t play for you.

With the NBA draft happening Thursday, it might be time for the Celtics to take a hard look at drafting some help for the backcourt because it looks like Irving is as good as gone.

In pro sports, once communication has been shut down, you’d be smart to assume there is a major problem and reconciliation might be off the table.

We’ll have to wait and see where Irving ends up next season, but I think there’s a great chance we can cross returning to the Celtics off of the list.

