More Than 400 Students Have To Retake The ACT After School Loses Tests

More than 400 high school students will have to retake the ACT college entry exam after a North Carolina high school lost the tests.

“We recently discovered that the answer sheets for the ACT tests administered to all Pinecrest High School juniors on February 20 and March 13, 2019, were not submitted to ACT for scoring,” the school wrote in a statement on its website. “As a result, juniors who took the ACT on these dates do not have scores.”

Students will be able to retake the exam at no cost in the fall and scores should come back in time for applying to colleges for early admissions, CNN reported.

“It was human error,” Moore County Schools spokeswoman Catherine Murphy said to CNN.

Murphy said the school reached out to the ACT around May 20 after parents were wondering about their kids’ exam scores. The school learned during the weekend of June 8 that the scores were never received. Students and parents were alerted about the mishap Tuesday, CNN reported.

“People were really utilizing the fact that the school gave us a free test,” student Sonja Wooley said, according to WRAL. “And so the fact that they had to wait a really long time only to have them just be completely gone, yeah, that’s pretty frustrating.”

“The students are having to pay for the adults’ mistakes,” student Lindsay Douglass said, CNN reported. (RELATED: Harvard Fencing Coach Under Investigation By Feds For Allegedly Selling Home To Prospective Student’s Family)

The ACT is administered seven times throughout the year and is three hours and 15 minutes in length with an optional 40-minute essay section.

Pinecrest High School did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.