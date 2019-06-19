Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Just Signed With CNN

Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced his new position as a CNN commentator Wednesday on Twitter.

“Super excited to be joining @CNN as a commentator. Start tomorrow night — talking politics and the economy. Will be MUST WATCH TV. Game on!” McAuliffe tweeted.

In a later Wednesday tweet linking to his CNN op-ed, “What voters really care about isn’t what obsesses Washington,” he said, “My message to 2020 Dem POTUS candidates — ignore the DC insider noise [and] tell American families what you will do make their lives better. Check out my [op-ed]. Will be talking more on this as @CNN commentator.”

McAuliffe came under fire in early June for using executive power to restore the right to run for office and vote to convicted felon Nathan Larson, along with 13,000 felons. Larson admitted to being a pedophile and threatened to kill former President George W. Bush in 2008. (RELATED: Former Virginia Gov. Terry Mcauliffe Calls On Fairfax To Resign)

Larson said he is “both” a pedophile and someone who writes about pedophilia in an interview published by The Huffington Post in 2018. The convicted criminal also threatened to “kill the President of the United States of America” in a Sept. 2008 email to the Secret Service.

Trump responded to McAuliffe’s decision to give felons like Larson voting rights in August 2016 with, “They are letting people vote in your Virginia election that should not be allowed to vote.”

McAuliffe did, however, call on disgraced Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam after it was revealed that his college yearbook page featured a photo of two people dressed in blackface and a KKK costume, which he apologized for and then later denied. (RELATED: McAuliffe-Led Electric Car Company Blames Conservative Media For Bankruptcy)

“This has been a heartbreaking day,” McAuliffe tweeted. “Ralph Northam is my friend and he served well as my Lt. Governor and as Governor. His actions on display in this photo were racist, unacceptable and inexcusable at any age and any time.”

There was speculation earlier this year that the Democratic lawmaker would run for president in 2020, but he shut down those rumors in April, saying he would instead focus his efforts on helping Democrats win the House and Senate.

CNN and MSNBC published their lowest total day ratings of 2019 in the 25-54 demographic for the week of June 10-16 Tuesday. Fox News’ prime time lineup ratings beat the two other networks combined.

