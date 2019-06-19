Trump Hits Perfect Tone, AOC Denies Holocaust Comparison

On today’s podcast we get into President Trump’s reelection kick-off speech and how he hit the perfect tone in one section that could be used by Republicans across the country to paint Democrats in a negative light. We also talk about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invoking the Holocaust to describe securing the southern border and how one phrase she used completely undercut her denials that she did it. And we have an MSNBC host claiming the President might start a war to stay in office. We cover a lot of insanity.

Listen to the show:

President Trump made it official last night, announcing his reelection bid in Orlando, Florida, to a massive crowd. One passage in his speech perfectly set the tone for the case against Democrats and could be echoed by Republicans running for any office to define liberals as anti-freedom extremists.

Trump said Democrats have “been afflicted with an ideological sectors that protects foreign borders, but refuses to protect our borders that promotes jobs overseas, but allows our factories to close that promotes democracy abroad, but shreds our Constitution at home. That declares support for free speech and free thought, but relentlessly suppresses them both and that conceivably savages the heroes of American law enforcement. We don’t want that. We don’t want them, no matter what label they use. A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream.”

We dissect this segment of the speech and explain why it was so powerful and how it could be used to set the tone across all age groups, and why that matters.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed the government has “concentration camps” for illegal aliens on the southern border, then claimed she wasn’t making a Holocaust comparison because concentration camps existed before the Nazis. But she also used the phrase “never again,” which is unmistakably a reference to the Holocaust. CNN contributor Angela Rye took the insanity a step further by saying the country not only has concentration camps, but they’re likely to turn into death camps. If liberals believe half of the horrible things they say about the country, why aren’t they at the border trying to turn illegal aliens away from this racist, sexist country that is on the path of executing them? The answer is obvious, and we make the case.

Finally, MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch, host of one of the lowest rated shows in cable news, thinks President Trump might start a war in an attempt to stay in office. We have the audio and give it the “respect” it deserves.

