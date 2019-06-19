Washington Nationals Pitcher Max Scherzer Breaks His Nose During Batting Practice

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer broke his nose during batting practice Tuesday.

Scherzer was practicing bunting when he absolutely drilled his face by accident. He successfully made contact with the ball, but it went in the wrong direction.

Watch the hilarious moment below.

WATCH – Max Scherzer, who’s scheduled to start Wednesday, was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice. Details: https://t.co/sNoPv3co00 pic.twitter.com/27FonlyC33 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 18, 2019

It doesn’t get much more embarrassing than that. It really doesn’t. According to ESPN, it’s “undetermined” right now if he’ll play tonight Wednesday against the Phillies.

I’m not even sure you can take the field after an embarrassing accident like that. The crowd will be ruthless if you break your nose from practicing your bunts!

Could it get any softer for a sports injury? I really don’t think so.

It’s not like the Nationals star got drilled by a pitch straight to the face. He tried to lay down a bunt and busted up his face.

Again, I’m pretty sure that’s the definition of humiliation by sports standards.



Better luck next time, Scherzer! Sounds like he’s going to need all the help he can get when it comes to learning how to bunt.

