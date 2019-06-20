Here Are The Seven Republicans Who Blocked Trump’s Saudi Arms Sale

Seven Republicans joined with Democrats to block President Donald Trump’s arms deal with Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Trump was using an emergency deal to skip Congress’s 30-day review process for the 22 sales, which would be worth more than $8 billion. The deal would have provided weapons to Saudi Arabia, as well as the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, according to The Hill.

The Senate held three votes, the first going 53-45, as well as the second and the third both going 51-45. Seven Republicans joined Democrats on the first two votes, while five Republicans joined Democrats on the second vote, Politico reported. Democrats only needed four Republicans to block the sale.

Five Republicans voted with Democrats to block all of the presidents 22 arms sales. However, Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted to block two sales, but voted for the additional 20 arms sales and Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee voted to block two of the sales and was later absent for the third vote.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez initially filed 22 resolutions of disapproval against the sales. However, after weeks of negotiations, Senate leaders agreed to hold only three votes, with all resolutions included, according to The Washington Post.

Here are the seven senators who voted to block the arms sales:

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee

Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul

Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young

According to Politico, Graham said he hopes he is sending a message to Saudi Arabia before the vote, saying that “if you act the way you’re acting there is no space for a strategic relations.” (RELATED: Pelosi Says House Intends To Block Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia)

Before the vote, Paul gave a speech on the Senate floor asking voters to reconsider voting for members who voted in favor of the arms deal, saying “this is a big deal and a big it is my hope the American people will watch how people vote and decide, is this who I want representing me?”

“Do I want someone representing me to someone who is selling arms to people who hate our country? Do I want to have people representing me who continue to flood the Middle East with arms?,” he continued.

In May, the Trump administration signed a $110 billion weapons deal with Saudi Arabia.

