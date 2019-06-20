Angelina Jolie Is Joining Time Magazine As A Contributing Editor

Time Magazine announced Wednesday that actress Angelina Jolie would be joining the magazine as a contributing editor.

Jolie, 44, will be writing one piece a month focused on conflict, human rights and displacement, according to a report published by Page Six. The “Maleficent” actress’ first published piece appeared Wednesday on World Refugee Day.

“Everyone deserves dignity and fair treatment, but we need to be clear about the distinction,” Jolie wrote in the piece. “Under international law it is not an option to assist refugees, it is an obligation. It is perfectly possible to ensure strong border control and fair, humane immigration policies while meeting our responsibility to help refugees.”

Jolie will reportedly base her writing on her past 18 years of experience with the UN.

The actress became a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN in 2001 and went on to become a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2012. Since then, she has carried out over 60 missions in countries such as Bangladesh, Peru and Colombia, according to Time.

As Special Envoy, Jolie “focuses on major crises that result in mass population displacements…She also engages with decision-makers on global displacement issues,” according to the UN Refugee Agency.