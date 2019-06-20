Baker Mayfield Criticizes Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has, once again, proven he’s not focused, and this time it involves Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger and Mayfield were both high school quarterback stars in the Lone Star State, and apparently the Oklahoma Heisman winner cares a lot about what they did as teenagers.

The young Browns quarterback said the following Wednesday during an appearance on SportsTalk1400’s The Rush, according to 247Sports:

He couldn’t even beat Lake Travis, so I don’t really care. His opinion on anything winning … You know, Westlake’s a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas. That’ll stir the pot. He doesn’t like me, and I hope he knows I don’t like him either.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Why, Baker? Why? Why was this necessary? This is just another classic example of Mayfield injecting himself into a situation he didn’t need to be in.

Is Mayfield leading an NFL franchise or is he beefing with a Big 12 quarterback over his high school beating his years ago? (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Says Duke Johnson Needs To ‘Get Out Of The Way’ If He’s Not Going To ‘Join’ The Team)

If it’s the latter, then Mayfield has no business leading the Browns.

It’s not like Ehlinger came after the Browns starter. This is seriously just Mayfield being a clown and there’s no other way to put it.

What is wrong with this dude? He just can’t stop causing himself problems.

Imagine being an NFL quarterback and feeling the need to go on the record that you don’t like a college quarterback.

Does it get much more embarrassing? I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming no. He should honestly just be embarrassed with himself.

Be better, Baker. Be much better.

