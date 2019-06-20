Woman Goes Viral For Awful Chugging Attempt. Is She Still Better Than Aaron Rodgers?

A woman has gone viral on Twitter, and not for a good reason.

Barstool Sports shared a video of a mom attempting to chug a Smirinoff Ice, and it didn't go well at all. In fact, I'm not sure it could have gone much worse.

She legit looked like she was in pain as she tried to suck it down. You can watch the embarrassing attempt below.

The greatest chug of an ICE you will ever see @oldrowofficial (Via IG/jseiler13) pic.twitter.com/V0HOaiLS9A — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 19, 2019

Here's the thing, as bad as that was, it still might have been better than Aaron Rodgers. At least she eventually got the job done.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback didn’t even manage to do that.

You know you suck at drinking a beer when some random mom in a viral Twitter video is better than you. That’s just a fact.

It might not be one Rodgers is proud of, but it’s a fact. The Super Bowl champion and this woman might be a race to the bottom, but right now, she’s more impressive.

It might be different if she didn’t manage to finish every drop, but she did. Can we say the same about Rodgers? I don’t think so.

Finally, I’m sure many of you have heard rumors about me refusing to get iced and drink one of those garbage beverages. I’m happy to tell you those rumors are 100% true.

This is 2019 shredded David Hookstead. I didn’t get into prime game shape by putting that kind of sugar in my system.

Give me a beer and everything will be fine. Save the sugary drinks for rich women at country clubs.

