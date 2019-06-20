Celebrate Chris Pratt’s Birthday With His Best Moments

Chris Pratt was born June 21, 1979 in Virginia, Minnesota.

The famous actor will celebrate a milestone birthday Friday when he turns 40-years-old. Pratt is one of Hollywood’s most popular actors, and his future is only getting brighter as he enters his 40s. (REALTED: Anna Faris Says Chris Pratt Told Her Before Proposing To Katherine Schwarzenegger)

Pratt initially came to fame for his role as Andy Dwyer in the critically acclaimed sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

For many Parks and Rec fans, Pratt will always be associated with Dwyer, but he’s built a career that far outlasts an association with one character. Pratt star has shined over the past few years, and he has starred in films such as “Jurassic World,” “The Magnificent Seven,” and “Passengers.”

But, an entire generation of movie-watchers will likely remember Pratt as a superhero. That’s because Pratt has become a key figure in the Marvel Universe, starring in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and two Avengers movies.

Regardless of what your favorite Chris Pratt movie is, it’s hard not to admire what an incredible career he has, and also look forward to more of his magic on the big screen.

Happy birthday, Chris!

Follow William Davis on Twitter