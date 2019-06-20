Devin Nunes Says ‘Pervy’ Democrats Asked Hope Hicks About Her Love Life

California Rep. Devin Nunes said Thursday that “old, pervy” Democratic congressmen asked former White House communications director Hope Hicks about her love life during a closed-door House Judiciary Committee interview Wednesday.

“Nobody quite understood why she was back in the U.S. Capitol yesterday doing essentially another deposition,” Nunes said of Hicks during an interview on Fox News. “My sources that were inside and did the interviewing said it was quite embarrassing to watch the Democratic congressmen essentially ask Hope Hicks about her love life.”

“I think that’s very bizarre to have a bunch of old, pervy congressmen asking somebody who has no new information about her love life,” Nunes added. “I think the American people would be ashamed if they knew what actually happened in that room.” (RELATED: Democrats Not Happy After Hope Hicks Refuses To Answer Questions During Closed-Door Meeting)

Nunes, who is the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, did not identify his sources for information about Hicks’ deposition. While she worked at the White House, Hicks was reportedly romantically involved with Rob Porter, who served as White House staff secretary until Feb. 7, 2018.

Hicks left the White House on March 29, 2018.

Hicks was questioned for several hours about her work for President Donald Trump on the campaign, during the presidential transition period and in the White House. She reportedly declined to answer questions about her White House stint after Trump asserted executive privilege.

New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary panel, subpoenaed Hicks in May. Nadler requested documents and other information from 81 individuals and organizations associated with Trump.

Trump accused Democrats on Wednesday of “putting wonderful Hope Hicks through hell.”

So sad that the Democrats are putting wonderful Hope Hicks through hell, for 3 years now, after total exoneration by Robert Mueller & the Mueller Report. They were unhappy with result so they want a Do Over. Very unfair & costly to her. Will it ever end? Why aren’t they……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

